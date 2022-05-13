YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Edward Oliva, 73, entered into eternal rest at 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, with family and friends by his side.



Paul was born on July 24, 1948, in Youngstown, Ohio to Paul and Martha (Robovsky) Oliva.

He was a graduate of Girard High School and went on to earn his engineering degree from Youngstown State University.

Paul retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation after 32 years. He really enjoyed being an engineer.



During retirement, Paul spent the last 20 years doing what he loved – spending quality time with friends and family and enjoying nature. He and his wife, Joanne, lived part-time in Fountain Hills, Arizona, where they enjoyed making new friends, hiking and exploring the desert. They also traveled around the country visiting friends and family. They spent many summers in Italy with family and he also really enjoyed visiting with his cousins in Canada. Paul also loved to fish and did so at various places across the country and he even got to teach some of his grandchildren how to fish. He especially loved visiting with his children.

Most of all, though, Paul loved connecting with family and friends – and he made friends everywhere he went. He will be deeply missed by many, many people.



Paul leaves behind his loving wife, Joanne (Rubesich) Oliva, of 37 years whom he married March 15, 1985. He also leaves behind four children, Jon-Michael Oliva of Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Zachary (Natalie) Oliva of Houston, Texas and their daughter, Camila, Anne Oliva of Warren, Ohio and her son, Michael and Kristen (Rick) Whited of Colorado Springs, Colorado and their sons, Lucas and Joey. He is also survived by his siblings, Regina Oliva, Paulette Jones and James Oliva.

His oldest sister, Martha Muldowney, is deceased.



Joanne would like to thank all their family members and special friends who supported her and Paul during this difficult journey with Alzheimer’s. A special thank you to Paul’s friends Myron, Ray, Tony and John.



Visitation will be held Monday, May 16, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church, 48 Main Street, Girard, Ohio, followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m.

Paul will be laid to rest at Howland Township Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Buckeye Hospice, 810 Boardman Canfield Road, Suite 1, Boardman, OH 44515 or The Salvatore Ponzio III Memorial fund at Girard High School.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To leave condolences to the family please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

