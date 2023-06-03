AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul E. Sinchak, 79, of Austintown died Sunday evening, May 28, 2023 at Hospice House of Poland.

Paul was born August 11, 1943 in Youngstown, a son of the late Michael and Ann (Palahunich) Sinchak and was a lifelong resident.

He graduated from Austintown Fitch in 1961.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1969 and was deployed in the Vietnam War.

Paul retired from the General Motors plant in Lordstown after 30 years of service and was a member of UAW Local 1714.

He was a lifelong member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish.

He was a member of the American Legion, post 737 in Lake Milton. Paul loved cars and enjoyed tinkering with all vehicles, be it a fancy auto or an old tractor. He loved tending to his near perfect lawn and looked forward to car shows, flea markets and weekly trips to Lutz Farms for his favorite summer staple, fresh corn.

He leaves two daughters, Pamela (Larry Wood) Douglas of Lexington, Kentucky, Peggy (Clark Fuller) Morgan of Niles; a grandson, Dillion Morgan; a brother, Thomas Sinchak of Maryland and nieces and nephews, Tommy, Lisa, Christina and their families.

Paul is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Paula, whom he married December 3, 1966 and a sister-in-law, Gerry Sinchak.

There will be no calling hours or services per Paul’s wishes.

The family would like to thank Hospice House for the compassionate care given to Paul and request that any material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

