MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul E. Dourm, 82 of Mineral Ridge, died Friday evening, December 22, at the Hospice House in Poland, surrounded by his family.

He was born July 12, 1941 in Minerva, a son of Fred and Pearl (Reisinger) Dourm.

Paul was a 1960 graduate of Minerva High School.

He was self employed as a cement finisher for most of his adult life.

He married the former Millie M. Workman on May 9, 1991. They shared 30 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She preceded him in death May 4, 2022.

Paul was a member of the Christ Memorial Baptist Church in Warren.

He was also a member of the plasterers and masons union.

He is survived by four children, Christopher Dourm Howard and Christianna Dourm Howard, both of Mineral Ridge, Gary McCreary, of Niles and Tom McCreary of Columbus. He also leaves behind a brother, David D. (Bonnie) Dourm of Massillon; a sister, Donna Lee (Gary) Curtin of Dalton, Georgia; a son-in-law, James Tsamparlis of Fowler; a daughter-in-law, Bobbie Jo (Keith) James of Niles; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Besides his wife, Paul was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Marguarite E. Dourm; two brothers, Fred, Jr. and Ira Dourm and two sisters, June Hardy and Kitty Lou Davis.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 3 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel. Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Paul will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife in the North Jackson Cemetery.

