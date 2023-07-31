VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul C. Shoff Jr., 83, passed away Thursday afternoon July 27, 2023 at his brother’s home.

Paul was born on December 31, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of the late Paul and Lillian Shoff.

He worked at General Motors in Lordstown on the assembly line and a volunteer firefighter for Vienna and Bazetta Township.

Paul will be deeply missed by his brother, Fred (Deborah); sisters, Patricia (William) Thompson and Sue Ellen (Ken) Domes and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his long-time loving companion Daily Yee.

Family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday August 1, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel located 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. and will be officiated by his Nephew Thomas Domes.

Burial will take place at Vienna Township Cemetery.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 1, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.