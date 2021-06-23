Paul C. Avery, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul C. Avery, 53 of Youngstown, Ohio entered into his eternal reward, Sunday, June 6, 2021 at St. Elizabeth hospital.

The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. Psalm 34:18

He was born May 16, 1968 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Reed and Rosalind Avery and Shireen Avery.



He was a 1986 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.



He and his wife, Annette “Sass” Jones-Avery were married 21 years of their 28 years together.

To know Paul was to know how he felt about Faith, Family, Friends & his Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders. “Black & Silver Baby”



He made his career working and managing Loss Prevention for retail and was currently employed with Jascar Enterprises LLC. in Wooster, Ohio.



Besides his wife he leaves to mourn in his passing but rejoice in his eternal rest his two daughters, TaRee J. and Anntonette D. Avery and his precious granddaughter Ariea Rosalind all of Youngstown. His siblings Nadine and Marvene Avery of Warren, Yeshon K. (Kendra) Avery of Youngstown and Sebastian F. Avery of Phoenix, Arizona and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.



There was a beautiful balloon release and prayer over his transition on June 12, 2021 at his home.



He was proceeded in death by his parents and two uncles, Marvin D. and Sheldon R. Avery.



Arrangements of comfort were handled by Lane Funeral Home, Austintown.

