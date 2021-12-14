WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul B. DeMark, 55 of Warren, passed into eternal rest Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital following a sudden illness (not COVID 19).



He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania in 1966 to the late George P. and Irene M. DeMark.

Paul was a graduate of Kennedy Catholic High School, Hermitage Pennsylvania (1984) and received his bachelor’s degree from Mercyhurst College (1988).

During his career he was a faithful employee of AVI Foodsystems, Inc. and The Hershey’s Corporation.

In 1994, he married Heidi E. Stull. Following marriage, they welcomed two incredible children, Hayden P., and Gianna I., into their family.



Paul was an amazing husband, father and friend, always looking to make people smile with his quirky sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by not only his family, but also his community, friends, neighbors, and co-workers.

Paul is survived by his wife Heidi, his children Hayden and Gianna, father-in-law, David R. Stull and four siblings; Mary (Christopher) DeMark, Heidi A. DeMark, David (Kris) DeMark and Rene’ (Vincent) Fustos, brother-in-law; Jim (Wendy) Stull and nieces and nephews; Nicholas (Mara), Sophia, Olivia, Dominic, Alexander, William, Maddie, Mark, Carson and Ben.

He is preceded in death by his parents George P. and Irene M. DeMark, mother-in-law, Jane Stull and brother-in-law, Craig Simon.



Saturday, December 18, 2021, calling hours will be held at North Mar Church, 3855 East Market Street, Warren, Ohio from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., immediately followed by a memorial service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, (Paul was not fond of flowers as they reminded him of his parent’s death and funerals) please donate to the DeMark children’s college fund in care of Heidi E. DeMark.

