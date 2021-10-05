Paul Andrew Drodouski, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Andrew Drodouski, 52 of Canfield, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021, at St Elizabeth Hospital of injuries he received in an accident.

Paul was born July 11, 1969, in Warrensville Heights, Ohio the son of James and Diane (Pohto) Drodouski.

He was a graduate of Maple Heights High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Kent State University.

Paul was an Army Veteran serving as an Airborne Ranger during operation desert storm in the Iraq War.

He worked as the Director of Maintenance for Macy’s distribution centers across the United States.

He was Catholic by faith and was a member of ABATE.

Paul’s hobbies included restoring and riding motorcycles, hot rod cars, boats and sailing and time at the beach. He was also an Ohio State fan.

Paul leaves his parents, James and Diane of North Jackson; two children, Montana and John Drodouski, both of Canfield; a brother, Mark of Maple Heights and the mother of his children, Kelly McGregor of Newton Falls.

Friends and family may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Anstrom Chapel and again from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 9, at the funeral home where services will begin at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family request donation be made to any veteran organization or to the charity of the donor’s choice in Paul’s name. T

To send flowers to the family of Paul Andrew Drodouski please visit our Tribute Store.

