Paul Allan Cramer, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Allan Cramer, 64, of North Jackson, passed away Tuesday morning, October 19, 2021, at Cleveland Clinic.

Paul was born October 18,1957 in North Jackson, the son of Paul Lloyd and Glenna Jean (Corll) Cramer.

He worked in the kitchen at General Motors Lordstown plant until 2001.

Paul loved being outside and working around the yard and tinkering on his cars and trucks. He also enjoyed lending a helping hand to his neighbors and others whenever needed.

Paul leaves his mother Glenna Jean of North Jackson, two sisters, Terrie (Dan) Higbee of Austintown and Kim (Dan Schindler) Franklin of Boardman, a nephew, Dan Higbee and a niece Ashley Franklin.

Paul was preceded in death by his father, Paul Lloyd Cramer, a sister Diane Cramer and a niece, Jennifer Williams.

Private graveside services were held at North Jackson Cemetery for Paul.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family of Paul Allan Cramer please visit our Tribute Store.