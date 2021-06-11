Patty Ann Manzo, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patty Ann Manzo, 80, passed away Thursday morning, June 3, 2021, at Continuing Healthcare in Niles.



Patty Ann was born on January 15, 1941, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Pasquale and Clementina Manzo.



She was a Warren G. Harding High School graduate and worked at Packard Electric for 38 years until she retired.

In her younger years, she enjoyed golfing, drawing and painting; as she was a talented artist. She was a lover of animals and loved Dolly, Shortstop, Lady and Morris like they were her children. She had a silly sense of humor and was loved by everyone she met.



Patricia will be deeply missed by her nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Vincent Manzo.



Cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes – Roberts Clark Chapel in Warren and a private burial will take place on Tuesday, June 15, 2021at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County located at 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road NE, Vienna, OH 44473.



