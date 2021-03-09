Patsy Jean Maffitt, Bazetta Township, Ohio

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patsy Jean Maffitt, age 93, passed away peacefully Friday morning, March 5, 2021 surrounded by her family at Grace Woods Senior Living in Niles.



Patsy was born March 23, 1927 in Middlefield, Ohio to the late Joseph Martin and Etta (Kelly) Martin Hood.

She was a 1945 graduate of Leavittsburg High School.

She was a hard-working homemaker who also worked as a waitress, a secretary and delivered mail at the Ravenna Arsenal as a young lady.



Patsy loved to roller skate and did so until she was 88 years old! She had a song for everything and was always willing to share her opinion. She active in the Dames of Malta in her younger years.



Patsy was a member of Bazetta Christian Church where she taught Sunday school when her children were young.



She is survived by her children, Etta Rae Finley, Robert W. (Sherrie) Maffitt, Jr., and Kelly (Larry) Swiger; seven grandchildren, Jill (Scott) Tellock, Amy (Lee) Heckaman, Jennifer (Chuck) Dann, Robert (Erin) Maffitt, III, Ashley (Mike) Witherow, Kristi (Kenny) Larson, and Patrick (Julie) Swiger; eleven great-grandchildren, Erick (Miriam), Amanda, Maddie, Jenna, Kenzie, Zayden, Jonah, Reese, Seth, Jaxson, and Mila; and several nieces and nephews.



Patsy is preceded in death by her companion Joe Ratkowski, her siblings, Ginny Lawrence, Dale Martin, Dot Hayes, Beryl Vangorder, Red Woolweaver, Peggy Jo Sanderson, and Betty Lou Littel; with Patsy’s passing the “glorious seven plus one” are now back together.



A celebration of Patsy’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel.

