YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrisha Ann Stiegler, 44 of Youngstown, died Thursday evening, January 6, 2022 at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health Youngstown.

Patrisha was born February 17, 1977 in Wheeling, West Virginia, a daughter of Pasquale and Phyllis (Donelson) Pantone and came to this area as an infant.

She graduated from Hubbard High School in 1995 and received a Bachelor Degree in Business from Youngstown State University.

She was a homemaker, an excellent cook and baker, but most importantly Patrisha loved spending time with her family and will be dearly missed.

Besides her husband, Mark A. Stiegler, whom she married June 2, 2001; she leaves her father, Pasquale Pantone of Hubbard, her two daughters, Breanna Stiegler and Lauren Stiegler, both at home and her brother, Joseph (Lori) Pantone of Hubbard.

Patrisha was preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis Pantone and two infant brothers.

Friends may call Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. -5:45 p.m at Lane Family Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel followed by the funeral service at 6:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.