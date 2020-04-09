Patrick M. Sutliff, Farmdale, Ohio

FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick M. Sutliff, age 79 of Farmdale, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Cortland Healthcare Center.

Pat was born on April 12, 1940 in Warren to Mearlin and Martha (Kincaid) Sutliff and was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated from Bristolville High School in 1958.



On November 30, 1963, Pat was united in marriage to the former Virginia Bailey, who preceded in him death on April 23, 2011.



Pat was a farmer. He spent over 20 years of his career working for William Rhodes. His love of farming went beyond the fields and frequently found Pat tinkering with tractors. He was a longtime member of the Antique Tractor Club of Trumbull County.



Patrick is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Evvs; his granddaughters, Hope, Melody, Jo Lynn and Miranda; several great-grandchildren; his brothers, Fred, Frank and David Sutliff; his sisters, Sarah West, Susan Wildman, Kathleen Heidelberg, Diane Gill, Sharon Speith, Doris Knepper and June Wingfield, as well as numerous other relatives.

Besides his wife of 47 years, Patrick was preceded in death by his daughters, Charlene and Wendy Sutliff and his sisters, Bonnie Culp, Martha Everitt, Rose Marie Heitz and Rebecca Lupco.



Cremation has taken place and there are no formal services planned.



Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

