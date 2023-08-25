YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick Julian, 88, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this earth on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Briarfield Manor in Austintown, Ohio.

Patrick was born on July 19, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio, son of Patrick and Jennie (DeFalco) Julian.

Patrick graduated from Austintown Fitch in 1953, where he spent his time on the baseball field and the basketball court, playing his favorite sports.

Patrick married the love of his life Clare on May 3, 1958 and spent 65 years adoring his wife and creating a lifetime of memories.

Pat was a hard worker at General Motors where he spent 30 years before retiring in 1998 and was also a plasterer for various companies, which he enjoyed for 25 years.

Patrick was a member of the former St. Rocco’s Episcopal Church until their closing when he became a member of St. James Episcopal Church.

In his free time, Pat enjoyed cheering on the Yankees, tending to his flower garden that was the hit of his neighborhood and spending time with his wife, who lovingly described him as “a heck of a guy” as well as the rest of his family. Patrick also made time for woodworking, coin and baseball card collecting. He worked for many years at St. Rocco’s, both at the festival and for cavatelli dinners. He was known as “Pitcher Pat” when playing softball in the UAW league.

To cherish his memory, Patrick leaves his beautiful wife, Clare; two sons, Patrick (Beth) Julian and Brett (Marie) Julian; a daughter, Patty Julian; six grandchildren, Patrick (Rachael) Julian, Jennie (Ryan) Sanderbeck, Jerry (McKenzie) Julian, Joshua (Noel) McNamee, Gregory (Caitlin) Julian and John (Danielle) Virostko and five great-grandchildren, Clare Sanderbeck, Amelia Sanderbeck, Aria Julian, Lofton Virostko and Luca Virostko.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Jennie (DeFalco) Julian; sisters, Madelyn Crum and Marian Grohovsky and a brother, Nicholas Julian.

Friends will be received Wednesday, August 30 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Services will be held Thursday, August 31 at St. James Episcopal Church at 11:00 a.m. with interment following at Green Haven Cemetery.

