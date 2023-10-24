YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick James Timlin, 67, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at his home in Youngstown, Ohio.

Pat was a hardworking and gentle soul who put his family above all else.

Born on October 12, 1956, in Youngstown, he was the beloved son of Martin and Elizabeth (Crogan) Timlin.

Pat was a master plumber, member of the Local 1229 Summit County Engineers and owner of Ohio Backflow Service. For the past eight years, he served as the plumbing inspector for Summit County. He learned the trade from a young age, working with his mother’s family at Crogan Plumbing. He later founded Timlin Plumbing with his brothers, Martin and Michael. Throughout his career, Pat was known for his wealth of knowledge and expertise in the plumbing industry. Friends and family frequently turned to him whenever they needed anything.

Pat is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Karen (Bizzarri) Timlin. He was the best, most loving and supportive father to his two sons, Owen (Kathryn) Timlin of Solon and Neal Timlin of Youngstown. His two granddaughters, Josephine and Amelia, were his pride and joy. Pat is also survived by his siblings, Thomas (Diana) Timlin of Glendale, Arizona, Kate Timlin-Weily (Bob) of Youngstown, Mike (Fran) Timlin of Poland and Maureen (Vito) Donofrio of Youngstown; sister-in-law, Nancy (Brian) Alleman-Bizzarri, along with many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends, whom he loved dearly.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents; two of his sisters, Mary Beth Timlin and Brigid Timlin; brother, Martin Timlin and his mother and father-in-law, Anthony and Mary Bizzarri.

Pat attended St. Christine’s Primary School and later graduated from Ursuline High School in the Class of 1975.

Pat was a lifelong member of St. Christine’s parish.

He found peace and drew inspiration from his connection to nature. Pat enjoyed many hobbies such as music, spending time in nature and golfing. He found solace in biking and hiking through the beautiful parks of Northeast Ohio, his favorite of all being Mill Creek Park.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects and share their fond memories of Pat at Pioneer Pavilion in Mill Creek Park on Thursday, October 26. Calling hours will be from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., followed by a sunset prayer service. Overflow parking and shuttle will be provided at Ford Nature Center.

Pat will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. His legacy of hard work, kindness and dedication to his family will forever be cherished. May his gentle soul rest in eternal peace.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

