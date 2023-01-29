MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Rite of Christian burial will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel, for Patrick G. Rossi, 73, of Mineral Ridge. Pat passed away Saturday evening, January 28, 2023, in Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge.

He was born November 5, 1949, in Youngstown, the son of the late Angelo and Margaret (Yuhas) Rossi.

He was a 1968 graduate of Poland Seminary High School.

He served 13 years in the Ohio National Guard.

Pat worked as a machinist and a quality control inspector until his retirement on his 65th birthday, November 5, 2014.

He was Catholic by faith.

Pat was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan and his hobbies included fishing and being on the computer. Most of all, Pat enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He leaves his wife, the former Carolyn Binion, whom he married August 9, 1975; two children, Patrick J. Rossi of Mineral Ridge and Jeanine (Michael) Kerrigan of Girard; seven grandchildren, Tyler, Hannah (Tracy), Jacob, Dylan, Noah, Ayden and Peyton; one stepgrandson, Jack; four brothers, Mark (Vicki) Rossi of Youngstown, Frank (Vanessa) Rossi of Poland, Anthony Rossi of Boardman and Joe (Sue) Rossi of Salem; two sisters, Maureen Culver of Poland, Angie (Kurt) McTigue of Poland and his in-laws, Lee and Shirley Binion of Niles.

Besides his parents, Pat was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, LeeAnn Rossi.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel, where services will begin at 12:00 Noon.

