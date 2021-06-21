Patrick Christopher “Pat” Connolly, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick Christopher “Pat” Connolly, a resident of Austintown, Ohio passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the age of 84.

He was born on February 26th, 1937, in Youngstown Ohio to the late Winifred O’Malley and Christopher Connolly.

Pat was one of ten children and at the age of eight years old, spent the next ten years at St. Paul Orphanage with his brothers and sisters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Pat remained there until he went into the U.S. Army in 1954-1956 serving at Fort Knox and Fort Lee, Virginia.

Following the Army, Pat worked at General Motors in Lordstown as well as serving as a Union Representative at UAW Local 1112 for over 30 years.

Upon retirement from GM, Pat ran his own business, Connolly’s Garden Center, which he opened while working at the Lordstown plant and became a professional landscaper. Pat was also a reserve deputy for the Mahoning County Sheriff and a member of the Veterans American Legion Post #301.

The United Veterans Council presented him with a ‘Citizen of the Year Award’ in 2013; Pat has devoted most of his life helping those around him. Pat’s most proud endeavor is the Mahoning Valley 9-11 Memorial, located on Raccoon Rd in Austintown. Pat was the founder and chairman.

You would find Pat at the park seven days a week, 365 days a year regardless of the weather looking after it since its dedication in 2007: planting every tree and laying into place every rock with his friends and family nearby.

On December 18, 1956, he married Rose Marie (Caruso) Connolly at Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Parish. They were married for 65 years.

Patrick also leaves to cherish his memory his aunt Esther Woodruff; two brothers Leo (Sandy) Wilson, Bob “My Kid” (Sandy) Connolly; sisters Winnie (Jim) Shimelonis, Dorothy (Carl) Smallwood; daughter Maria “Little Girl” Connolly; sons Robert (Mary) Connolly, Patrick Connolly Jr.; nephews Fred Wilson, Benjamin Wilson, Mike (Janet) Zlenka; niece Beverlee (Bruce) Burdick; grandchildren Christopher “JB” Connolly, Brittany Connolly, Ryan Connolly, Andrew Brewer, Nicole Brewer; best friends Lisa “Sweetheart” Oles, Libby Long; as well as many great grandchildren, nephews, cousins and several close friends. He also loved his two dogs Pepe and Copper. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Margaret Centofanti and grandchild William Brewer Jr.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown where Words of Remembrance will be given at 7:30 p.m.

Closing prayers will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday June 24, 2021 at the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Parish.

Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.