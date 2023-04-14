CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Weaver, 85, aka “Babe,” died early Thursday morning, April 13, 2023 at her home surrounded by family.

Pat was born September 9, 1937, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Venice Midland and Florence (Niles) Uber.

She graduated from South High School in 1956 and then began working at Hutch Manufacturing in Struthers where she met a handsome Marine and the rest is history. She married Jack Weaver in 1957 and they celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary last month. After they had their first child, they moved to Sunnybrooke Drive in Youngstown. In 1973, they moved from Sunnybrooke to Canfield, where they built their lives. Born an only child, she wanted a large family. She was the proud mother of five sons and one daughter and has 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, plus a host of nieces and nephews.

Pat devoted her life to her children, holding the jobs of a nurse, taxi driver, chef, cheerleader, and fiercest defender. Everyone was welcome in her home, especially for spaghetti night every Wednesday. Her door was always open to anyone who needed a bottle of ketchup, a roll of paper towels, or anything else they ran out of because she had them in bulk. Pat loved hosting events and parties and having her whole family around for holidays, birthdays, and cookouts. She loved her home in Canfield which she called her “castle,” and spending winters in their Delray Beach, Florida home for 40 years. She enjoyed maintaining their expansive property and especially cutting the grass, crocheting blankets for her family, doing puzzles, and caring for her grandchildren over the years.

Pat leaves her husband, John C. “Jack” Weaver, whom she married March 2, 1957; five sons, John C. Weaver of Johnson City, Tennessee, Ronald (Jodi) Weaver of Ellsworth, James (Corrine) Weaver of Austintown, Michael (Andrea) Weaver of Canfield, Kevin Weaver of Delray Beach, Florida; one daughter, Trish Weaver-Rhodes of Boca Rotan, Florida. She also leaves behind her beloved Shelty, Macie.

In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her stepfather, Paul Uber.

Per Pat’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

In lieu of a service, she hoped all reading this would send kind words to her family and to each other.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

