Patricia Surridge, Canfield, Ohio – Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Surridge, 88, passed away after a brief illness Friday morning, August 9, 2019 at The Inn at Walker Mill.

She was born November 30, 1930 in Youngstown, the daughter of Floyd and Vivian (Atkinson) Murphy.

Pat was a bookkeeper for her husband, Donald’s, medical practice in North Jackson, retiring in 1990.

She was a graduate of South High School and had attended the Dana School of Music at YSU.

Pat was a former member of St. John’s Episcopal Church and a former member and officer of the Ohio Osteopathic Auxiliary. She was an active member of the PTA.

Pat loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed meeting friends in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, where they would play the organ. She had a special love for her pets and all animals.

Pat’s husband of 47 years, Dr. Donald Surridge, whom she married June 5, 1954, died June 6, 2001.

She is survived by her daughters, Vicki L. (Dwayne) Merrick of Diamond and Wendy L. (Jerry) Brandt of Circle Pines, Minnesota and her grandchildren, David (Liana) Merrick of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and Helen Brandt of Owego, New York.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 15 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel followed by a brief Memorial Service at 8:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions in Pat’s name may be given to Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406 or to National Wildlife Federation, P.O. Box 1583, Merrifield, VA 22116.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 13 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.