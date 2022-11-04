WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Patty” Newhouse, age 60, of Warren passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at her home.

She was born on October 20, 1962.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James Norman “Norm” and Doris Maggs Newhouse.

She was one of the sweetest and most kind people you would have ever met. She enjoyed spending her time with a good book and during the holiday season she was known for her cookies. She was an avid sports fan following the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns, The Ohio State University and Lakeview High School.

She will be missed by those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her brother, Scott Newhouse of Girard, Ohio; nephew, Sean (Erica) Newhouse of Marengo, Ohio; niece, Autumn Marie Rowe of Michigan; aunt, Ruth Kaulback of Girard, Ohio and numerous cousins.

Memorial service will be held at a later date at Crown Hill Memorial Park.

Family is in the care of Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Patricia, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 6 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.