Patricia “Patty” Ann Croysdale, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Patty” Ann Croysdale, 65, of Austintown, passed away, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Omni Manor Health Care Center.



Born February 25, 1955 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, Patty was the daughter of the late John Thomas and Mary Ann (Bilich) Marcinak.



Patty was a 1973 graduate of Struthers High School and earned her Bachelor’s in Nursing in 1978 from Youngstown State University.

During her career as a Registered Nurse, she worked for St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, CareStar, Home Health Care, and Humana. Patty was always caring and dedicated to her patients, using her many talents and skills.

She was very caring, intelligent, thoughtful and trustworthy. She enjoyed baking, cooking and cross-stitch. She was a dedicated wife and mother, and loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.



She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband Kenneth S. Croysdale, whom she married August 30, 1980; her children Casey (Magen) Croysdale, Kristy (Kevin) Newton and Kelly (John) Castronova; her brother John Marcinak; her grandchildren Jeffrey, James and Jansen Newton and Ellie, Cora and Noah Castronova.



Private services were held and interment took place at Resurrection Cemetery.

There will be a Memorial Mass at a later date.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Omni Manor for their and thorough and compassionate care.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer Network, 4214 Market Street, PO Box 3383, Youngstown, Ohio 44513.

Arrangements were handled by the Lane Funeral Homes.

