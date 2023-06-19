AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held at 6:00pm, Thursday, June 22 2023, for Patricia “Patty” Ann Hawkins, who passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Hospice House.

Patty was born December 26, 1950, the daughter of the late John and Marian (Hart) Joyce.

She was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High school and lifelong Austintown resident.

Patty was a longtime employee of Scacchetti’s Restaurant, where she loved getting to know all of her regulars. She loved taking getaways to Mountaineer to play the slot machines and spending time with her family and friends. Her ultimate pride and joy was her grandson Hunter. She attended every event for him that she could and loved to spoil him with special gifts.

Patty leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons, Brian (Jenna) Hale and Andrew Hawkins; her beloved grandson, Hunter; her companion, Bud; siblings, Katie (Mike) McCarthy, Nancy Furrie, Jack (Linda) Joyce and Mark Joyce; many nieces and nephews and her former husband Samuel Hawkins.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00pm on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Lane Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, prior to the service.

Patty’s family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Hospice House for their care and compassion at her time of need.

