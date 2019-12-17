Patricia “Pat” L. Ivany, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a Funeral Service on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel for Patricia “Pat” L. Ivany, 81, who passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living.



She was born February 8, 1938 in Suffern, New York, a daughter of Harry and Herma (Bogart) Smith.



Pat was a graduate of Ramsey High School in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Prior to retirement in 2009, she was an Admission’s Director at Ron Joy Nursing Home.



Pat loved animals and spending time with her family, especially her boys.

Pat is survived by her sons, William J., Jr. (Kandi), Michael S. (Marianne), Thomas R. (Stefanie) and Jeffrey D. (Wendy); her brother Harry Smith Jr.; her grandchildren, Thomas (Haley) Ivany, Kristen (Brennan) Diana, Stephanie (Nathan) Grubbs, Ashton and Max Ivany; her step-grandchildren Arica (Justin) Debaggis, Kayla (Kelly) Lamagna and Nicole Lamagna; her great granddaughters Kallie and Kaia and step great grandchildren Lincoln and Amelia.



Besides her parents, Pat is preceded in death by her husband William J. Ivany, whom she married in 1956 and died February 21, 2013; her infant daughter Mary and her grandsons Brian and Ryan Ivany.



Friends may call from 9:00 – 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 prior to the Service at the Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel.



Memorial contributions may be made in Pat’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3711 Starr Centre Dr. Suite 4, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

To send flowers to the family of Patricia “Pat” L. Ivany, please visit Tribute Store.