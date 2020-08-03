Patricia M. Rondinelli, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia M. Rondinelli, 77, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Sunrise of Poland.

Patricia was born on April 1, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of the late Anthony and Marie Orlando Perline.

On August 21, 1965 Patricia was united in marriage to John Rondinelli who preceded her in death on March 14, 2010.

Patricia was a graduate of East High School and was employed as a press operator for American Church producing church envelopes.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Austintown.

Patricia will be remembered as a caring wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her grandsons. She enjoyed cooking, baking and shopping. Patricia was devoted to her canine companion, Louie, who was rescued by her son, Frank.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son, Frank Rondinelli.

Patricia leaves to mourn her passing her daughter, Lisa (Mark) Colabella; her grandsons, Dominic, Matthew and Anthony Colabella; her siblings, Ralph (Jeana) Perline, her twin sister,, Roseann (Joe) Desiato, Anthony (Debbie) Perline and Gary Perline and her son’s life partner, Annette Constantino.

Private services for the immediate family will be held with burial at Calvary Cemetery.

