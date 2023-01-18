AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Louise Cooper, 82 of Austintown, passed away Saturday afternoon, January 14, 2023 at Victoria House.

Patricia was born October 24, 1940 in Detroit, Michigan.

She worked as Interim Christian Education Director for three years and then at the Austintown Community Church Preschool for 18 years before retiring.

She was a member of the Austintown Community Church where she taught Sunday School and a Women’s Bible Study for many years.

She was a devoted wife to her husband, Ross Cooper, whom she married November 1, 1958; he passed away October 17, 2021.

Patricia will be dearly missed by her three sons, Ross (Denise) Cooper III, Tracy (Gina) Cooper and Brian (Debbie) Cooper; nine grandchildren, Justin, Jacob, Timothy, Nicholas, Cyrena, Bryce, Landon, Trevor and Hunter; three great-grandchildren, Grant, Nora and Emersyn and two brothers, Richard (Jo Ann) Edwards and Walter(Donna) Edwards.

Besides her parents and her husband, she is preceded in death by her children, Mark and Bonnie Cooper; two brothers, Howard Edwards and Robert Edwards and a sister, Jeanette Babines.

Friends may call on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Austintown Community Church, 242 S. Canfield-Niles Road, Austintown from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 10:30 a.m.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Austintown Community Church, Youth Group, 242 S. Canfield- Niles Road, Youngstown, OH 44515.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To share thoughts of sympathies, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.