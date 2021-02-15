Patricia Louise Byler, Poland Township, Ohio

POLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Louise Byler, 88, of Poland Township, formerly of Canfield passed away Monday morning, February 15, 2021 at Hospice House.

Pat was born April 21, 1932 in Lisbon, the daughter of William T. and Mildred (Carlisle) Downs.

She was a graduate of Boardman High School, class of 1950.

Pat was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was a member of Salem Church of Our Savior, its Women’s Guild, Ladies Altar Society and Home Extension Club.

Her hobbies included ceramics, cross stitching, needlepoint and collecting Hummel’s.

Pat loved to travel with her husband Joe and the family, especially after he retired. She has visited all 50 states at least once. Pat leaves her husband Joseph K. Byler, whom she married August 28, 1954, three children, David (Lynn) Byler of Parkville Missouri, John (Hye-Seung) Byler of Mt. Zion, Illinois and Cynthia (Ron) Carter of Youngstown, as well as six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the Lane Funeral Home Canfield Chapel.

Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, private services will be held.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Rd, Youngstown, OH 44514

