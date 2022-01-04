YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Lee (Shank) Davis, 77 passed away unexpectedly on December 31, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Patricia was born on April 7, 1944, in Youngstown the daughter of George Henry and Dorothy (Lauer) Shank.

On July 7, 1962, she was united in marriage to Kenneth H. Davis with whom she shared 55 years of marriage.

A graduate of Jackson Milton High School, Patricia was a stay-at-home Mom who enjoyed her time as a Girl Scout Cookie chairperson & room mother. She would also organize Easter egg hunts, Halloween parties and Muscular Dystrophy fund raising carnivals in her yard for the neighborhood kids to come and enjoy. All were welcome.

A member of the Grand Eagles Auxiliary 2172, she was also gifted at hand quilting, crocheting, embroidery and handmade country crafts. She was also a volunteer at the Nearly New Shop in Liberty Schools for fifteen years. She loved spending time with her husband at garage sales and flea markets. Patricia and Ken wintered in Davenport, Florida for 13 years and had the opportunity to travel across the United States twice by car.

She is survived by her son Charles (Darci) Davis, daughter Suzan (Edward) Bollinger, granddaughters Britney (Juan) Cardona and Sara (Ivan Mijatovic) Stabile; great-grandchildren Juan Cardona, Mia Cardona, Dominik Mijatovic, Madilyn Cardona and Jacob Mijatovic; her siblings Kathy Carl, Valerie Rader and Michael Shank.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ken and siblings Denise Johnson, Victoria Lockaby, Sara McMillan and Walter Shank.

Private services will be held at Lane Family Funeral Home – Mineral Ridge Chapel for immediate family. Patricia will be laid to rest at Kerr Cemetery next to her husband.



To leave condolences to the family please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Patricia Lee Davis please visit our Tribute Store.