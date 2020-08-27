Patricia L. Stanton, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia L. Stanton, 69, of Brookfield, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge.



Born July 1, 1951 in Youngstown, Patricia was the daughter of Russel K. and Norma L. (Leonhart) Miner.



Patricia was a 1969 graduate of McDonald.

Prior to retirement she worked for over 30 years as an accountant representative at Tri State Measurement.

She was a member of Girard United Methodist Church.

She loved to travel, read, occasionally gamble and spend time making memories with her granddaughter.



She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Beth (Don) Kinser and Brian Stanton; her granddaughter, Madeline; her siblings, Kenneth L. (Gloria) Miner and Pamela Miner and her beloved lab, Lucy.



Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Stanton, whom she married October 19, 1974 and died October 10, 2015.



A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Rock 4 Reason, PO Box 14193, Youngstown, OH 44514 or www.rock4reason.org, a local non-profit organization that provides assistance to local cancer patients and their families.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

