Patricia L. Germadnik, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia L. Germadnik, 68, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Patty was born on April 13, 1953, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late John and Kathryn (Madasz) Germadnik.



Patty was a member of the Wheatland American Legion Post 432 and of the Cortland Moose Lodge 1012.



Patty loved playing cards, especially euchre and Phase 10 and going out to eat occasionally with her friends. She adored all her nieces and nephews and loved spending as much time with them as she could. They meant the world to her.



Patty will be dearly missed by her sister, Kathy (Charles) Gaylog; her nieces and nephews, Michelle Sargent, Katherine (Tom) Green, Nick (Kim) Gaylog, Jon Erik Germadnik, Christopher Germadnik and Amy (George) Welton; her great-nieces and nephews; her great-great-nieces and nephews and many other family and friends.



Patty is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John Gerald Germadnik and both her paternal and maternal grandparents.



A memorial service for Patty will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at Mecca Community Church, 5920 Phillips Rice Road, Cortland, OH 44410.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mecca Community Church.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes

