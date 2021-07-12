Patricia L. Black, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia L. Black, 80, of Austintown, passed away early Saturday, July 10, 2021, at her residence in Austintown.



Born August 20, 1940 in Santa Monica, California, Patricia was the daughter of Ernest and Linda (Mackey) Tenney.



Patricia was a member of Pro Bass, Bass Angler Society, Mahoning County Coon Hunters and Fraternal Order of Eagles Post 3298, Ladies Auxiliary. She was a member of Highway Tabernacle.

Patricia loved crafts that included knitting, crocheting and arts and craft.



Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Clayton Black, whom she married July 17, 1957 and died September 7, 1989. She is also preceded in death by her brother Bob Tenney.



She leaves to cherish her memory her sons Dean Black, David Black, Keith Black, four grandchildren and one great grandchild.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Lane Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel from 10:00-12:00 p.m., with services immediately following at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



To share thoughts of sympathies, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

