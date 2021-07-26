Patricia K. (Hoover) Burke, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia K. (Hoover) Burke, 71, passed away suddenly on Thursday July 22, 2021.

Patricia was born on October 25, 1949, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Warren G. and Mary Jane (Ryan) Hoover.



There were many things that Patricia enjoyed in her lifetime. She was fond of working in her yard. Patricia loved the Wizard of Oz and going to the movies. She was a lifelong Cleveland sports fan, but she was the Cleveland Indian’s #1 fan and enjoyed watching their games most of all. Patricia was an avid cat lover. Patricia never met a stranger; she was kind and loved by all. She loved being able to help others. Everyone that Patricia met knew that they could rely on her and she would be there in moment’s notice for them. Above all else, she loved her children; they were the center of her world.



Left to cherish her memories are her children Kimberly Ziegler and Ryan (Minka Romy) Burke; her granddaughter Anastasia; her siblings Robert Hoover, Mary Alice (Michael) Hoover Tvaroch and Kevin Sean Hoover; her numerous nieces and nephews and many other family and friends.



Patricia is preceded in death by her parents.



Visitation for Patricia will be held on Friday July 30, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00pm, at Lane Funeral Homes, Niles Chapel, 415 Robbins Ave, Niles, OH 44446, where a memorial service will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to Northeast Ohio SPCA, 9555 Brookpark Rd, Parma, OH 44129, or any animal charity of donor’s choosing in Patricia’s name.



Family and friends may leave their heartfelt condolences for Patricia at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

