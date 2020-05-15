Patricia Jean “Pat” Buckler, Howland Township, Ohio

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Jean “Pat” Buckler, 90 of Howland Township and formerly of Fowler Township went home to be with the Lord Thursday morning, May 14, 2020, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born December 30, 1929 in Spencerville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Evan A. and Jean Smith Hanley.



Patricia was a 1947 graduate of Spencerville High School.

She worked for several years for telephone companies in Ohio as an operator and secretarial staff. She also worked in Cortland for the Linville family at their Ohio BMV auto title registrar location.



Patricia trusted in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and had been a member of the Fowler Community Church, where she played the piano for numerous years and had served as church treasurer. She also played the piano and organ at the Spencerville United Methodist Church many years ago.

Patricia was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Opal Chapter No. 181 in Cortland for over 70 years, the Trumbull County Republican Womens Club and the Trumbull County Literary Club.

She enjoyed needlepoint and crocheting.



She is survived by three sons, R. Bruce (Janice) Buckler of Niles, John E. (Michelle) Buckler, with whom she made her home in Howland and Edward S. Buckler of Niles; four grandchildren, Janelle Buckler, Shana (Eric) Buckler-Lewis, Alexander Buckler and Joe Hall and one great grandson, Christian Buckler.



Her husband of 46 years, Robert R. “Bob” Buckler, whom she married April 3, 1954 preceded her in death July 24, 2000. One brother, Bruce Hanley also preceded in death.



Private family services will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland.

Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery in Bazetta.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA. 16505 or to the Bella Women’s Center, 1192 North Rd. N.E., Warren,OH 44483.

