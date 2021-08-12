Patricia J. Petro, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia J. Petro, 86, formerly of Youngstown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, California with her children by her side.



Pat was born November 23, 1934 to Thomas B & Mary E Sweringen in Youngstown Ohio.



She grew up on the South Side graduating in 1952 from South High School.

She worked as a bank teller and key punch operator until her marriage in 1959 to Ronald R Petro. In 1962 they moved to Austintown and raised their family.

As her children got older, Pat went back to work at Mahoning National Bank, Southside branch retiring in 1995.

In retirement she enjoyed travelling and finally got to Hawaii a year before Ron died in 2004.

Over the years Pat enjoyed spending time with the many lifelong friends she made growing up, especially the “club girls” , vacations up at “the lake” , crochet, ceramics and other “crafty” projects that she shared with friends and family. But most of all she loved spending time with family.



She leaves her children, Sharon of Wilton, Connecticut, Randy (Teresa) of Ladera Ranch, California and Michele of Lake Forest, California; a grandson Michael (Amanda) of Murrieta, California and two great-grandsons, Ryan and Cameron. She also leaves a sister Nancy (Art) Davies of Jacksonville,Forida and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by sisters G.Lorraine Judy and Gayle Auld and brothers Thomas B Sweringen, Jr and Frederick D Sweringen.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 15, 2021 at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

Private burial will take place on Monday, August 16, 2021.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

