WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Harman Datish Gilmore passed peacefully from this life on Sunday, July 10, 2022, after a brief illness.



Pat was the first child born to David Westley, Sr. and Maude Humphries Harman on December 27, 1945, in Columbia, South Carolina.

She enjoyed a variety of careers but was especially proud of her employment with Giant Eagle and most recently, as the manager of historical Oakwood Cemetery in Warren, Ohio where she will be interred.



Married to Dennis Datish and parents to sons, Robert David and Charles Andrew, the family grew to include grandchildren, Tabitha Custer (Jay), Josh Datish, Damon Datish (Amy), Rebecca Windle (Mark) and Melissa Henline (Kevin). Pat was also blessed with great-grandchildren, Jay Jay Wilson, Gage Wilson, Bianca Custer, Maggie Turner, Gavin Turner, Nicholas Datish and Gavin Windle.



In 2018 Pat was again blessed in marriage to Larry Gilmore and together they explored the country, sharing life and many adventures in their years together. Her extended Gilmore family includes Janice Gilmore (Bill Dye), Larry Gilmore, Jr. (Christine), Denise Talstein (Glenn) and Ron Gilmore (Rebecca); eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Loved and cherished by her siblings, Pat will be greatly missed by Allen Peifer (Georgia), David Harman, Jr. (Debbie) and Anita Newhouse (Del) and their families.



Pat’s capacity to love others and welcome them into her adopted family was endless. There are too many to count or name who have been touched by her willingness to teach and embrace them. She generously gave of herself to raise awareness of, and support, her Native American family in every way.



She was preceded in death by husband, Dennis Datish; grandson, Matthew Datish and great-granddaughter, Addison Henline in addition to her best friend, Cheryl Mullins.



She adored her beloved pets, Lillie Belle and Tootsie, who will miss her terribly.



Visitation will be Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren, Ohio, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions are encouraged to Hospice of the Valley Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514.



We are grateful to the staff at Hospice House for their kind and generous service to Pat and our family.

“Phida’mayaye ka’mawin Doqsta.” (Thank you Pat, see you later.)



A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.