Patricia H. Emery, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia H. Emery, 81, of Warren went to dance in the sky on March 26, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones.

Patricia was born on August 1, 1938 in Port Jervis, New York, the daughter of Robert and Genevieve (Davis) Pentland.

On June 29, 1956 she married the love of her life, Wayne W. Emery, Sr.

Patricia worked as a dietary aid at Trumbull Memorial Hospital up until her retirement in 1995.

There were many things that Patricia enjoyed doing throughout her life. She loved to cook and get her nails done. She enjoyed watching T.V. shows such as The Price Is Right and Let’s Make A Deal in the morning and then Family Feud and Wheel of Fortune in the evening. When she wasn’t watching those shows, she would have the Hallmark Channel on. There was nothing that she loved more then spending time with her family.

Patricia is survived by her children, Sheryl (James) Smith of Champion, Jeanne Morrison of Warren, David Emery of Warren and Connie (Sean) Diglaw of Howland; her daughter-in-law, Valarie Emery of Cortland; her grandchildren, Kimberly (Erik) Plant, Patricia (Mark) Gargon, Ammie (Eric) Spitzer, Brian Smith, Amber (her fiance, Mark) Smith, Bryce Diglaw, Brynn Diglaw, Chase Emery and Maddison Emery; nine great-grandchildren; her sisters, Jeanne Nizol and Elizabeth Maas; her brother, Tom (Connie) Pentland and many other family members.

Besides her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne W. Emery, Sr.; her son, Wayne W. Emery, Jr. and her brothers, James and Robert Pentland.

Patricia’s family will be having a memorial service honoring her on April 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Howland Park.

Flowers may be sent to 1985 Bonnie Brae Drive NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

