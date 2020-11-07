Patricia Gayle Salen, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Gayle Salen, 78 of Boardman passed away peacefully Thursday evening, November 1, 2020, at her residence.

Patricia was born July 28, 1942 in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Mahlon and Charlotte (Forsythe) Pritts.

She grew up in Pennsylvania, graduating from Brownsville High School, where she was named “Miss Brownsville” and received her nursing degree in Pennsylvania. Patricia came to this area in 1968 and was a dedicated nurse for over 40 years.

She was a talented pianist and enjoyed writing letters, journals and poetry.

Her husband, P. David Salen, Sr., whom she married February 17, 2005, died May 26, 2016.

She leaves her four children, Amy Medved of Boardman, Eddie (Lisa) Medved of Cortland, Eric (Lisa) Medved of Poland and Christopher Medved of Chillicothe; seven grandchildren, Aaron, Jared, Christin, Alexa, Hanna, Cole and Lyndsay and four great-grandchildren. Patricia also leaves two brothers, Mahlon “Mack” (Debbie) Pritts of Washington, Pennsylvania and James (Linda) Pritts of Houston, Texas and a brother-in-law, Raymond Contesti of Michigan.

Besides her parents and her husband, Patricia was preceded in death by an infant son, Timothy Medved; a sister, Marcia “Perky” Contesti and a daughter-in-law, Tina Medved.

The family would like to thank her caregivers, Jody Billeck and Edna Tascione and Mercy Health Palliative nurse practitioner, Alan Dooley for the wonderful care given to Patricia.

Memorial services will be planned for a later date.

Arrangements by Lane Family Funeral Home, Boardman Chapel.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 9 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

