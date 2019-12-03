Patricia Davis-Rossi, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Davis-Rossi, 83, of Howland, passed away at 1:40 a.m. Thursday, November 28, at Hospice House, Mercy Health of Poland following a fall at her home on Monday, November 25.

She was born December 6, 1935 in Niles, Ohio to Arthur and Virginia Jennings Allen.

She graduated from Niles McKinley High School in 1954.

She was employed at Packard Electric in Warren for 38 years, retiring in 1991.

She was a member of the Evansville Baptist Church.

She was also a member of Hillside Rehab Hospital’s Parkinsons support group.

She leaves behind her husband, Carmen Rossi, whom she married October 18, 1997; two daughters, Debbie Riggs of Warren and Ginnie Yeager (Duane) of Niles; one son, Wayne Davis of Howland; four stepchildren, Kathy Rossi, Paul Rossi (Linda), Glen Rossi (Karen) and Carmen Rossi; four grandchildren, Tiffany Holbrook (Joshua), Brad Yeager (Jen Latell), Ben Riggs (Cassie) and Sara Carrano (Joseph); five great-grandchildren, Cohen, Easton, Caleb, Jaxson, Carly and one on the way and two sisters, Barbara McCormick and Marylou Littlefield.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, John Davis (1/11/92) and great-grandson, Rowan William Holbrook (Mothers Day, 2014); two sisters, Shirley Ann Dunn and Frances Robinson and two brothers, Dick and George Neiss.



Pat’s family would like to express their gratitude to the Howland EMS, St Elizabeth Hospital trauma team, SICU staff and to the angels at her heaven before heaven, Hospice House Mercy Hospital.

They would also request that material contributions be dedicated in her name to the Evansville Baptist Church.

Pat had requested that people not wear black to her funeral; they should celebrate her passing into Heaven in bright colors.

The family will receive family and friends at Lane Family Funeral Homes in Mineral Ridge, Saturday, December 7 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

There will be a church service following at Evansville Baptist Church, 1585 Ohltown-McDonald, Saturday, December 7 at 2:30 p.m., with brother-in-law, Rev. William Davis and Rev. Scott Coggins officiating.

