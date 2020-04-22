Patricia Ann Wiant, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Wiant, 82, of Canfield passed away peacefully early Monday morning, April 20, 2020, at her home with her loved ones by her side.

Patricia was born June 25, 1937 in Monroe, Michigan, the daughter of the late William Ward Driscoll and Muriel E. Bowman.

She moved to Ohio and the Canfield area in 1939 with her mother and stepfather, William V. Shuback, who raised her.

She graduated from Canfield High School and was a member of Canfield Christian Church.

Her husband, General J. Wiant, whom she married June 28, 1957, passed away in 2003.

Patricia leaves four children, Sue Ann (Jim) Russell of Boardman, Brenda Lee (Bob) Hernan of Ellsworth, Donna Marie Wiant of Bagley, Minnesota and Timothy Eugene (Debra) Wiant of Hamburg, New York; one sister, Sally Lee Payne of Canfield and one brother, Rodger Shuback of Salem, as well as 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, her stepfather and her husband, Patricia was preceded in death by one sister, Alice Marie Johns and one brother, Larry Shuback.

A virtual service will be held on Saturday, April 25, celebrating Patricia’s life. To attend please send an email request to: wiant53@gmail.com for an invite to the link.

Per her wishes to take a carriage ride, Patricia’s casket will be placed on a horse drawn carriage around the Green in Canfield at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 25.

Patricia will be laid to rest next to her husband in Greenwood Cemetery in Mogadore, Ohio.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 23, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.