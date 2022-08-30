CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Scott, 87, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in her home that she and her husband built and is now sitting at the feet of Jesus.

She was born December 6, 1934, to Charles and Lillian Crawford Gosnell in Delaware Township, Mercer County, Pennsylvania.

She married Zed Scott on November 8, 1953, only to lose him when he passed away November 11, 1963.

In 1979 Patricia graduated from Choffin Career Center with a LPN degree, that she used while working at Hillside Hospital for 18 years.

Her involvement with her church, Niles Wesleyan Methodist, included being the treasurer for over 60 years, Sunday School teacher and much more. Many members reaped the benefits of her baked goods, especially her cinnamon bread.

She raised her three children, Debbi (Herb) Stowe, Randy (Sheba) Scott and Mark Scott, all of Cortland. In addition to her surviving children, her grandchildren include Amy (Andy) Yarger of Powell, Ohio, Greg Stowe of Grapevine, Texas, Aaron Stowe of Masury, Ohio, Ryan Scott of Port St. Lucie, Florida and Rachael Scott of Cortland, Ohio and great-grandchildren, Addison and Wyatt Yarger, Jaxson and Elliot Scott and Olivia Scott.

Her six older brothers preceded her in death, John, Richard, Robert, Ralph, Curt and James Gosnell.

On Friday, September 2, calling hours are from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., with the service to follow at 11:00 a.m., at Liberty Bible Church, 2111 Sodom Hutchings Road, Vienna, OH 44473. Rev. Allan McCracken will conduct the service.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband at the East Mecca Cemetery, Cortland, Ohio.

Family is in the care of Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High Street, Cortland, OH 44410. Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 31 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.