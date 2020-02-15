Patricia Ann Frazier, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Frazier, 78, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Austinwoods Nursing Center.

Patricia was born on March 17, 1941 in Cleveland, the daughter of William J. and Margaret (Hohvart) Specht.

On October 21, 1961, Patricia was united in marriage to Gary Frazier who survives.

She was a lifelong resident of the area.

She graduated from East High School in 1959 and Choffin Career Center receiving a licensed practical nurse degree. She also earned a certificate in pharmacology.

Patricia retired from St. Elizabeth Medical Center after serving 30 years as a dedicated nurse.

Upon retirement, she continued to work as a nurse at DACAS Home Health, Paisley House and Meridian Arms retiring again in 2012.

Patricia was an avid reader who enjoyed doing intricate counted cross stitch pictures. Many days were spent with “The East Side Girls” having lunch at local restaurants. She was an animal lover who opened the family home to many pets.

Besides her husband Gary of 58 years, she will be missed by her daughter, Lisa Fill (Randy Spurr); her son, Gary Frazier; grandson, Michael Fill.

She was preceded in death by her brother, William Specht.

A prayer service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, Austintown, officiated by Reverend Edward Noga.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 S Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to leave condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family of Patricia Ann Frazier, please visit Tribute Store.