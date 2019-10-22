Patricia Ann Duncko, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Duncko, 71, passed away Friday, October 19, 2019 at her home.

Pat was born April, 26, 1948 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Frank and Irene (Sherbak) Novotony.

She retired in 2014 from Masonry Materials Plus where she had worked for 25 years in the Accounts Receivable Department.

Growing up, Pat trained and showed ponies at local county fairs. She worked at Nelson Ledges Race Course in timing/scoring and flagging/communications. Pat was voted as a lifetime member with the Youngstown All Breed Training Club where she served as the treasurer, president and an obedience / agility instructor. She helped to bring dog agility to the area. Pat trained and showed multiple rescue/rehomed dogs, she adopted, in Obedience, Rallye, Agility and Herding. Pat also enjoyed decorative painting, Yoga, Tai-chi and was a Reiki Master.

Her husband Robert Duncko, whom she married October 4, 1975, passed away.

Pat leaves one brother, Mark (Janet) Novotony of Columbus and one sister, Francine Thompson of Phoenix, Arizona.

Following Pat’s wishes there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

