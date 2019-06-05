Patricia A. O’Brien Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at St. Michael Church for Patricia A. O’Brien, 82, of Canfield who passed away Tuesday morning, June 4, at Antonine Village.

Patricia was born March 24, 1937 in Youngstown, the daughter of Rudy and Florence (Null) Franken.

She was a graduate of Ursuline High School and had worked in real estate for 20 years. Patricia also worked with her husband, Thomas, running their construction business.

She was a member of St. Michael Church.

Pat’s hobbies included collecting knickknacks, gaming and traveling. She spent time at the family home in Florida.

Her husband, Thomas C. O’Brien, whom she married October 19, 1957, passed away December 27, 2018.

Patricia leaves two sons, Michael T. (Sheryl) O’Brien of Canfield and John P. O’Brien of Youngstown; one sister, Elaine Boomhower of Canfield; one brother, Paul Franken of Austintown; five grandchildren, Brady and Gavin O’Brien, Travis Young, Taylor and Sarah Clawson and one great-grandson, Christian Telego; as well as, several nieces and nephews.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 10 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Canfield Chapel where closing prayers will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 6 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.