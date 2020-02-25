Patricia A. Houser, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Houser, 85, of Austintown, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital with her loved ones by her side.

She was a Ft. Wayne, Indiana Native and had been a member of the First Wesleyan Church near Columbus, Indiana, since 1956.

She was preceded in death by a son, Jon Houser at age 33, who was a composer of classical music, church music, and hymn arrangements.

Surviving are a daughter, Kathy J. Houser McGee (Brian) who was a gifted Reading Recovery Specialist Teacher for the Youngstown Schools for many years, a member of Kappa Delta Pi, has a Master’s Degree from Indiana University; and a grandson Jordan J. McGee who graduated from Y.S.U. with honors, a member of Alpha Kappa Mu, an International Honor Society and also a B.S.W. from Y.S.U. All of the McGee’s are gifted singers/musicians at the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene. Also surviving are two sisters, Carol of Austintown, also a church musician and Barbara, a native of Ft. Wayne, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Houser worked 12 years at various companies in mechanical engineering; citing formulas for guided missiles for the government and in computer areas.

She attended Indiana Wesleyan University, University of St. Francis, Indiana University and Taylor Universities. She was the recipient of both a Bachelors’ and Masters’ Degrees, majoring in Science, Education, Counseling, and earned an additional 69 post graduate hours in client counseling and family therapy. She was also a math problem solving specialist and taught science part-time for Ball State University. She was also a speaker and presenter for the Indiana Teacher at Indianapolis Convention Center for members and potential members of HASTI (Hoosier Assn of Science Teachers of Indiana). She was honored by Taylor University for her outstanding work with student teachers, she was a member of Kappa Delta Pi, and the International Honor Society. She was a public-school teacher for 30 years and a licensed church counselor for fifteen years, as well as a church pianist, guitarist, choir and music director at various churches for at least 50 years. In addition, she was a public speaker relative to the subjects of motivation, inspiration and gospel. Since moving to Austintown in 2003, she has served as a pianist and music and choir director at the New Covenant Church of the Nazarene for 10 years.

Services are at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel, calling from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

