Patricia A. Basile Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Basile passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown.

She was born March 18, 1935, to Margaret and Victor Putko.

She married George Basile on January 29, 1954. Patricia, or “Patsy”, was a loving, loyal and hard-working wife, mother and grandmother.

Never shy about planting a large, wet kiss on whoever went in for a hug, she was personified by the jubilant energy she emanated when near those she loved. Her hard work was easily seen in and around the house. Never content to not get things done, Patsy was at her best while cooking extravagant family dinners or cleaning up and mowing the yard. When she did decide to rest, it was always easy to find her; on the front porch, enjoying the weather-no matter how hot or how cold-watching the birds, and the fattest squirrels in Austintown, at her birdfeeders.

She will be sorely missed by those who loved her; especially now and on Mother’s Day for years to come. It is fitting that she should leave earth to join her own mother, who she loved so much, on this day.

She is survived by her husband, George; her children, Robert (Tamara) Basile, Karen (Jim) Best, Jeffrey (Tina) Basile, Samuel (Hebe) Basile and Rick Basile; her 16 grandchildren and her five great-grandchildren.

Family, friends and others whose lives Patricia touched are invited to the service at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes – Austintown Chapel, where friends may call from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. prior to the service.

Material contributions in Patsy’s name may be given to the Greater East Ohio Alzheimer’s Association, 3711 Starr Centre Drive, Suite #4, Canfield, OH 44406.

