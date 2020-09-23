Patricia A. Barnett, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Barnett, age 79 of Warren, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at University Hospital after surgery complications.

Pat was born in Warren on June 29, 1941, the daughter of Valentine and Pauline Gmucs.



On February 2, 1963, Pat was united in marriage to the love of her life, Jimmy Barnett who preceded her in death on June 8, 2006.



When Pat wasn’t tending to her family, she was busy creating. She was a talented seamstress who enjoyed quilting, crocheting, cross-stitch and any other form of needlework crafting she set her eye on. She will be remembered as a loving wife and mother with a special spot in her heart for cats and kittens.



Pat is survived by her son, Kenneth Barnett; her cats, CJ, Bella, Buttons, Holly and Cupcake and her granddog, Bella.

Besides her husband, Pat was preceded in death by her son, Richard Barnett; her sister, Gloria Warner; her brother, Donald Gmucs and her parents.



Visitation for Pat will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, Warren, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m.



Memorial donations in memory of Pat may be directed to Cats are People Too.

To send flowers to the family of Patricia A. Barnett please visit our Tribute Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: