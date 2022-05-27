MEDINA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela Therese Kerby, 28, of Medina passed away Thursday afternoon, May 26, 2022 at Akron General Hospital of complications with Type 1 diabetes as well as many other medical conditions.

Pammi was born July 14, 1993 in Youngstown, a daughter of Christopher P. and Donna Kathleen (Haren) Kerby.

She attended Austintown Schools.

She kept a journal and wrote poetry. She looked forward to traveling, especially to Amish country and enjoyed watching the old television sitcoms.

Pammi’s life revolved around her loving family. She was blessed with a large family and will be dearly missed.

She leaves her mother, Kathy (John Gruber) Kerby of Medina; her father and stepmother, Christopher and Mary Kerby of Conway, South Carolina; siblings, Tori, Savannah, Alyssa, Leighanna “Sissy”, Paul, Philip, Peter, Ronnie, Christopher “Bubba” and Matthew. Pammi also leaves her maternal grandparents, Roy and Donna Haren; many aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews; cousins and one great nephew.

Pammi was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Sandie and Don Linebaugh.

Friends may call on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m at Lane Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes can take the form of donations to the family to help offset expenses. To send flowers to the family of Pamela, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 29, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.