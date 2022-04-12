CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela S. Hrina, 52 of Canfield, passed away peacefully on the evening of Saturday, April 9 of 2022. She completed her amazing journey at Hospice of the Valley, with her loved ones by her side.

Pam was born August 11, 1969, in Youngstown, Ohio.

She graduated from John Carroll University (Class of 1991) and later University of Akron School of Law (Class of 2000), where she met her ever-loving husband, Dave.

While she held many jobs and roles throughout her time, her life’s work was being an outstanding mother to her five beautiful children. They, along with her husband, will always cherish her utmost selflessness and never-ending love.

She leaves to forever hold dear to their hearts her husband, David Hrina (m. August 14, 1999) and children, Emily Jane, David Thomas, Jack Dylan, Evan James and Claire Elise, all of Canfield. Pam also regretfully leaves behind her sister, Rhonda (Kenneth) Davis of Galion, Ohio; one brother, Robert (Joyce) Reto of Decatur, Georgia; four nieces, a nephew and countless dear friends.

Pam is reunited in Heaven with her father, Thomas Reto; an infant sister, Jennifer Reto and her beloved pet beagle, “Bubby”.

In true selfless fashion, Pam wished for no Mass of Christian Burial or calling hours. As per her request, a portion of her ashes will be spread in St. John, U.S.V.I, a favorite vacation spot of her and her husband, the beautiful scenery to match her beautiful soul.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley.

