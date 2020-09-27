Pamela Lou Miner, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela Lou Miner, 59 passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Pam was born on November 29, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of the late Russel K. and Norma (Leonhart) Miner.

A 1980 graduate of McDonald High School.

Pam was a faithful member of Girard First United Methodist Church. An active volunteer at church, she enjoyed teaching Bible and Sunday School and interacting with the youth in the K’Motion program. She was also a member of the church Lydia Circle. Pam was a devoted friend who loved everyone she met, remembering each friend with a greeting card.

Pam also enjoyed bowling and music and never missed a Cleveland Indians game.

Pam is survived by her brother, Kenneth (Gloria) Miner; a niece, and nephew and a great niece.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patricia Stanton.

Private family services with burial at Greenhaven Cemetery will be held. A memorial service for friends and family will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Pam’s memory can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

