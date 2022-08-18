HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela A. Holden, 71, passed away Tuesday morning, August 16, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Pam was born on May 9, 1951 in Ashtabula, Ohio, a daughter of Richard and Mary Helen DelVecchio.



She was a 1969 graduate of Howland High School and continued her education at a computer school in Akron where she received her associates degree.

She was a master practitioner of tough love but she never let the “tough” drown out the “love”. She cared deeply about social justice issues and never hesitated to express those feelings (unbowed by the occasional “unfollow”).



Pam will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Robert Holden whom she married on May 15, 1971; children, Kelly (John) Hill and Keith Holden; grandchildren, Alex, Olivia and Sophia; brothers, Anthony (Lori) Carson, Robert DelVecchio and Richard DelVecchio and sister, Amy (Eric) Steer.



Family and friends may visit from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts – Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren.



Burial will take place at a later date at Howland Township Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate.



A television tribute will air Friday August 19, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.