Paige Jillian Samples Noice, Niles, Ohio



NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paige Jillian Samples Noice, age 27, of Niles passed away on August 23, 2021, surrounded by her family after a 5-month battle with brain cancer.

She was born on July 8, 1994, to James C. Samples, III and Lin J. McElrath Samples.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Leigha Ashlee Tucker; paternal grandmother, Jeanette Beckman; paternal grandfather, James C. Samples, Jr.; maternal grandfather, Robert E. McElrath; uncle, Jim McElrath and multiple other aunts and uncles.



She was a woman of many talents and hobbies who had a very entrepreneurial spirit.

Paige was a 2012 graduate of Mathews High School and worked on her electrical trades skills at TCTC and graduated first in her class with an Associates degree from NCST.

With so many passions it was hard to narrow them down to just one so she worked on crafting, making and selling t-shirts, cups and a variety of other things she could put her various expertise into.

She truly enjoyed spending time with her family and could always be seen smiling when she was with them. Zachary and Jillian were always center of her life and she would even spend time coaching their sporting events and being involved in all aspects of their lives. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.



She is survived by her husband, Kenneth A. Noice; children, Zachery James Fortney and Jillian Ann Fortney; parents, James C. Samples, III and Lin J. McElrath Samples; sister, Miranda Joy Samples; grandmother, Shirley McElrath; niece, Emma-Leigh Lin Samples; aunts and uncles Tina (Neil) Vick, Laurie (Dave) Minch, Scott (Judy) McElrath; mother-in-law, Judi B. (Brian S.) Gordon; father-in-law, Kenneth R. (Catherine L.) Noice; grand mother-in-law, Carol Gamble, and many other cousins and extended family.



Funeral service will be held 12:00 p.m. Friday, August 27, 2021, at North Mar Church 3855 East Market St. Warren, Ohio 44484 with calling hours prior from 11:00 AM-12:00 p.m.

Calling hours at Lane Funeral Home, Roberts-Clark Chapel will be held 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society, North Mar Church Children’s Programs, or Grace Fellowship Church of Niles Children’s Programs.

