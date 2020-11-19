P. Darwyn Murray, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – P. Darwyn Murray, 80 of Berlin Center, died Friday afternoon, November 13 at University Hospital Portage Medical Center after a brief illness.

Darwyn was born on September 11, 1940 in Youngstown, a son of the late Paul B. and Marylouise (James) Murray and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from South High School in 1958.

He later served his country in the U.S. Army, spending a year in Korea.

Darwyn loved God and was an active member of the Berlin Center United Methodist Church, singing in the choir for many years. He loved Gospel music and also sang with The Ascentions, a Southern Gospel Quartet for ten years.

Darwyn was a former member of the Berlin Center Ruritan Club.

After many years in automotive sales, Darwyn established his own company MurCorp which has been in existence for over 30 years. He considered his customers to be friends.

He leaves his wife of over 51 years, the former Celia A. Yauger whom he married January 18, 1969; a son, Shawn (Shelley) Murray, Sr. of Canfield; a daughter, Heather (Micah) Schulman of Cortland and seven grandchildren, Aurora Thornton, Jocelyn (Zachary) Kerr, Shawn Murray, Jr., Gregory Murray, Katie Murray, Aiden Schulman and Morgan Schulman. Darwyn also leaves a brother, Donald (Dorothy) Murray of Canton; two sisters, Mary Lou Murray of Canfield and Diney (Rev. Russ) Libb of Berlin Center; brother-in-law, Brian Yauger and brother and sister-in-law, David and Judy Yauger as well as many nieces, nephews and friends and will be dearly missed.

Besides his parents, Darwyn was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Murray.

Friends may call on Monday, November 23 at Highway Tabernacle Church, 3000 S. Raccoon Road, Austintown from 1:00 – 2:45 p.m. followed by a service at 3:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we ask that visitors not linger after seeing the family.

The family wants to express their gratitude to Dr. Obeiche and the nurses at Portage University Hospital who so progressively and caringly attended to Darwyn in his last days.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, material tributes take the form of contributions to Western Reserve Hospice, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 20 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.